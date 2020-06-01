The Orange Democratic Party through their Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has responded to Musalia Mudavadi after linking them to the ouster of Senator Moses Wetang’ula as the Ford Kenya Party Leader.

On Sunday, the Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi issued a statement blaming ODM for orchestrating Wetang’ula’s removal as the Ford Kenya Party leader through the help of COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

“I am aware that this mischief has been in the making for some time now. It is calculated to invade and destabilise all independent minded political parties. The mischief has been escalated at a number of meetings led by the leader of a Nasa member party, whose objective is to destroy and dominate everyone politically. In this they are aided by the Secretaru General of the Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU). This ugly ploy reminds us of the Watergate scandal of June 1972, when the leader of a political party in the United States invaded another party in the manner that we are now witnessing in Kenya. It is both against the political parties Act (2011) and a big shame” reads part of the statement.

Mudavadi went on to assure Wetang’ula support as he fights to reclaim his position as the Ford Kenya Party leader.

“My attention has been drawn to the TRAGIC MISCHIEF taking place in FORD KENYA Party. On my own behalf and on behalf of the entire fraternity of AMANI NATIONAL CONGRESS, I wish to assure Senator @Wetangulam that we solidly stand with him” added Mudavadi.

However, in a quick rejoinder ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna asked Mudavadi to refrain from linking the ODM Party to the ongoing Ford Kenya wrangles.

“It is in public domain that Mudavadi has been holding meetings with politicians of different shades in the past few weeks. We have neither raised any issue about it, nor begrudged him the right to chart his own political future, when not crossing the land trying to be a fence-sitting compromise candidate. It is imperative in the same vein that he must let Ford-Kenya members and officials chart their own future too”

“He has no right to lecture anyone on political choices, given the catalogue of failures from his own choices since 2002, and from which he has been politically saved countless times by the leader of a Nasa party. We notice that he has chosen to also drag the name of Cotu SG Francis Atwoli into the saga" reads part of the statement.

On Sunday a section Ford Kenya leaders led by MP Eseli Simiyu staged a coup to remove Moses Wetang’ula as their Party Leader, a decision he later over turned suspending all those who were involved in the act.