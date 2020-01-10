Orange Democratic Party announced that their Isiolo County Women Chairlady is dead.

In a statement, ODM said that Ms Sophia Ali Galgalo collapsed at her home on Friday morning.

According to the party, Ms Galgalo was rushed to Nairobi South Hospital where she was pronounced dead by doctors.

Ms Sophia Ali Galgalo

"We are saddened by the news of the passing on of Ma’am Sophia Ali Galgalo, our Isiolo County Women Chairlady this morning at Nairobi South Hospital.

"Madam Sophia collapsed this morning & rushed to the facility where she died. Burial is today at 4:00 pm at Langata Muslim cemetery," the statement read.