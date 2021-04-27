ODM issues statement ahead of BBI Bill debate in Parliament

The statement issued by ODM Chairman John Mbadi instructed the party's members of parliament (MPs) to align themselves with the party's stand on the BBI Bill.

Parliament is set to debate the bill on Wednesday and Thursday in a special sitting called by the two speakers.

"It is the party's position that Parliament should pass the BBI Bill as it is, in its entirety. This is, therefore, a rallying call to our members and supporters out there to prepare to vote for the Bill once it is presented to them in the referendum," the statement read in part.

Mbadi went on to send a message to the handshake partners - President Uhuru Kenyatta and the ODM party leader Raila Odinga.