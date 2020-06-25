Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has flown abroad for treatment on Sunday, June 21.

Reports by the Daily Nation on Thursday quoted his brother Oburu Odinga, who is the family spokesperson.

According to the publication, the ODM Party leader was flown to Dubai and checked into a German hospital for minor surgery.

The older Odinga brother said that Raila was being monitored and his health is in good condition.

Kenya's former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga

"Jakom is out of the country for a minor surgical operation on his back. It is not a serious health issue but just a minor one... the Germans have a good hospital facility in the Arabian country where he is being monitored," Oburu said.

He further dismissed claims on social media that Raila was flown to China for treatment on Sunday.

Claims of Raila receiving treatment in China

Oburu stated: "He is not in China. The last time he was there I think was in December last year before the Coronavirus pandemic. Right now, if you want to get there, you must be ready for a 14-day quarantine."

He added: "That is not tenable so there is no way he could have gone there."

EALA MP Oburu Odinga

Social media users shared the allegation that the former Prime Minister was flown to China for cancer treatment.

ODM Director of Communication Philip Etale dismissed the claim as fake news, saying it was the work of "sick people who have run out of ideas."

He claimed that Raila was in Kinshasa, DRC in his capacity as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa for the virtual Pan African Conference on the Grand Inga Dam.