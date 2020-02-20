ODM Leader Raila Odinga on Thursday issued a statement disowning extreme remarks made by Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina regarding the BBI meeting to held in Narok town on Saturday.

Odinga responded after Ledama attended an interview on national television where he indicated that the meeting in Narok was meant to address the plight of Maa communities residing in Narok and six other counties.

The former Prime Minister urged the leadership in the respective counties to allow all communities residing in the so-called Maa counties to allow other minority communities to attend and air their views at the BBI meeting.

"Given the cosmopolitan nature of the seven counties to be represented at this meeting, the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga urges the coordinators of the two-day event to ensure participants reflect particularly the ethnic and occupational diversities of the counties to include ethnic minorities, herdsmen, farmers, women and the youth.

"The Rt. Hon. Odinga assures the residents of the seven counties and their representatives that all efforts are being made to create room for all view points, concerns and interests to be discussed openly and constructively in a way that leaves the regions feeling united and involved in the making of a new Kenya," Odinga said in a statement released his spokesperson Dennis Onyango.

Ledama had suggested that non-Maa communities residing in the two counties should avoid speaking on the issues facing the region - terming them as guests.

The remarks by the Narok Senator appeared to have tainted the BBI's message of cohesion and national unity - even drawing the attention of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) which indicated it would investigate the statements made by the legislator.