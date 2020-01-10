ODM Leader Raila Odinga on Friday broke his silence on the return of exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna.

Odinga said Miguna was free to return to Kenya and added that neither he nor the government were afraid to the NRM General's return to Kenya.

"He will board his plane and he will entre Kenya. We want inclusivity. Nobody fears Miguna, nobody doesnt want want Miguna to come. He is a very small man, hiyo ni kazi ya Matiang'i ata si ya Uhuru," Odinga said.

He did not comment on the government's refusal to obey court orders requiring Miguna to be allowed into the country unconditionally.

The Canada-based lawyer is currently in Europe after the Government of Kenya blocked airlines from flying him to Kenya.

Odinga and his allies have maintained a loud silence over the tribulations facing his former strategist Miguna.

During Miguna's last attempt to enter Kenya in 2018, the ODM Leader visited the JKIA immigration desk and attempted to convince officials to allow Miguna into the country.

Odinga was accompanied by a team of lawyers who have in the past acted for him including ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Siaya Senator James Orengo.