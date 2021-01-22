Deputy President William Ruto on Friday welcomed Kinango MP Benjamin Dalu Tayari to his "wheelbarrow" movement.

In a photo shared by one of DP Ruto's close allies - former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale - the ODM MP was seen shaking hands and laughing with the DP.

"A leap into the future. Congratulations Hon Benjamin Dalu Tayari, Kwale's Kinango MP for choosing the wheelbarrow," Dr Khalwale captioned the photo.

Kinango MP Benjamin Dalu Tayari with Deputy President William Ruto

Kinango is one of the four constituencies within Kwale County with the other three being Msambweni, Lunga Lunga and Matuga.

MP Dalu's defections comes just a month following a hotly contested by-election in Msambweni constituency.

Feisal Bader, who was DP Ruto's favoured candidate in the by-election, emerged as the winner.