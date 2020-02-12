The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party's nominated MP Prof. Jacqueline Oduol’s daughter has succumbed to cancer.

In a tweet sent by the Orange party’s Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen, Ms Amanda passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Oduor sent a message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of the legislator.

“On behalf of the ODM National Secretariat, the NEC and on my own behalf, I send our sincere condolences to the family, friends and relatives of Hon. Prof. Jacqueline Oduol following the death of her beloved daughter, Amanda, after a brave battle against cancer. @ongwen ED,” read a tweet from ODM.

ODM Nominated MP Prof. Jacqueline Oduol. ODM MP’s daughter succumbs to cancer

Prior to her nomination to the August house, the Linguistics Professor served in different capacities including; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Gender, Children, Social Development. She also served in different capacities under the same ministry.