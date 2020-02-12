The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party's nominated MP Prof. Jacqueline Oduol’s daughter has succumbed to cancer.
In a tweet sent by the Orange party’s Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen, Ms Amanda passed away after a long battle with cancer.
Oduor sent a message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of the legislator.
“On behalf of the ODM National Secretariat, the NEC and on my own behalf, I send our sincere condolences to the family, friends and relatives of Hon. Prof. Jacqueline Oduol following the death of her beloved daughter, Amanda, after a brave battle against cancer. @ongwen ED,” read a tweet from ODM.
Prior to her nomination to the August house, the Linguistics Professor served in different capacities including; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Gender, Children, Social Development. She also served in different capacities under the same ministry.