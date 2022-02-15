RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Raila teases his first-ever musical release [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Raila is seen performing at a party on the teaser clip

ODM Leader Raila Odinga teases his first ever music video
ODM Leader Raila Odinga teases his first ever music video

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga is set to release his debut musical release, a song, on Tuesday February 15, 2022.

Recommended articles

In an announcement online, former Prime Minister Odinga stated that he would be releasing his new song on YouTube at 11:00 a.m.

He also shared a teaser of the music video which shows the former PM dancing in what appears to be a staged party scene.

In the teaser, Odinga arrives in a convoy of vehicles - as an artiste would - then goes on to perform the highly anticipated song to the crowd at the party.

The visuals also feature dancers dressed in colourful kitenge-themed costumes.

Set your reminders: My first ever song drops at 11 am and on my Facebook page as well. Tune in!” he tweeted.

Music has become an integral part of political campaigns for the ability to emotionally connect with the masses.

Kenya’s election campaign seasons have always had accompanying songs which gain greater popularity during the electoral process, oftentimes because they are in line with political slogans and campaign rhetoric.

For the August 2022 General Election, the Kenya Copyright Board has issued an advisory to Kenyan creatives seeking to work with politicians.

KECOBO is seeking to shelter musicians from past experiences where, at the end of the campaign, many artistes remain frustrated and unpaid.

Some musicians lose completely due to lack of binding contracts signed prior to engaging with the politicians, most retreat from the public after the campaigns.

KECOBO has advised musicians to:

  1. Negotiate the terms of their services, preferably with lawyers in all cases to ensure that they enter written contracts with the politicians.
  2. Insist on cash before delivery of commissioned songs, or payment of a sizeable deposit before the production of commissioned work.
  3. Avoid sharing commissioned recordings over social media platforms before payment is made.
  4. Ensure they receive full payment before any Live performance.

Some of the musicians who have made successful engagements with politicians include Ben Githae, Gidi Gidi and Maji Maji.

Ben Githae is said to have received a substantial payment from President Uhuru Kenyatta for his 2017 song, Tano Tena which became Jubilee Party's signature song toward the administration's re-election that year.

Gidi Gidi and Maji Maji were instrumental during retired President Mwai Kibaki's 2002 'Kibaki Tosha' election campaign. The rappers were hired to perform their hit Unbwogable across the country.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Raila teases his first-ever musical release [Video]

Raila teases his first-ever musical release [Video]

Paul Gicheru's ICC case to commence today

Paul Gicheru's ICC case to commence today

Bayer Foundation Women Empowerment Award 2022 launched

Bayer Foundation Women Empowerment Award 2022 launched

CS Magoha makes U-turn on gay remarks, says he was misunderstood

CS Magoha makes U-turn on gay remarks, says he was misunderstood

Good news for suppliers as Treasury upgrades IFMIS platform

Good news for suppliers as Treasury upgrades IFMIS platform

Kidero, Mbadi and Wanga battle to become Homa Bay Governor

Kidero, Mbadi and Wanga battle to become Homa Bay Governor

IEBC declares stand on use of Huduma Namba in August 2022 General Election

IEBC declares stand on use of Huduma Namba in August 2022 General Election

Video: Gas explosion survivor explains how he escaped death by a whisker

Video: Gas explosion survivor explains how he escaped death by a whisker

Raila Odinga appoints Dennis Onsarigo his new press secretary

Raila Odinga appoints Dennis Onsarigo his new press secretary

Trending

KRA reacts after revellers splash Sh571,000 on drinks in one night

Black Stars Lounge and Club

Sharpshooter kills Katombi Gang leader escaping on speeding motorbike

File image of Kenyan police officers in action

Wealthy Belgian linked to Sh452 million case deported from Kenya

Belgian Tiktok star, Frank De Tank inside a Lamborghini

CS makes last-minute U-turn on resigning from Cabinet

President Uhuru Kenyatta chairing a past Cabinet meeting