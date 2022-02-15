Raila teases his first-ever musical release [Video]

In an announcement online, former Prime Minister Odinga stated that he would be releasing his new song on YouTube at 11:00 a.m.

He also shared a teaser of the music video which shows the former PM dancing in what appears to be a staged party scene.

In the teaser, Odinga arrives in a convoy of vehicles - as an artiste would - then goes on to perform the highly anticipated song to the crowd at the party.

The visuals also feature dancers dressed in colourful kitenge-themed costumes.

“Set your reminders: My first ever song drops at 11 am and on my Facebook page as well. Tune in!” he tweeted.

Music goes hand-in-hand with political campaigns in Kenya

Music has become an integral part of political campaigns for the ability to emotionally connect with the masses.

Kenya’s election campaign seasons have always had accompanying songs which gain greater popularity during the electoral process, oftentimes because they are in line with political slogans and campaign rhetoric.

For the August 2022 General Election, the Kenya Copyright Board has issued an advisory to Kenyan creatives seeking to work with politicians.

KECOBO is seeking to shelter musicians from past experiences where, at the end of the campaign, many artistes remain frustrated and unpaid.

Some musicians lose completely due to lack of binding contracts signed prior to engaging with the politicians, most retreat from the public after the campaigns.

KECOBO has advised musicians to:

Negotiate the terms of their services, preferably with lawyers in all cases to ensure that they enter written contracts with the politicians. Insist on cash before delivery of commissioned songs, or payment of a sizeable deposit before the production of commissioned work. Avoid sharing commissioned recordings over social media platforms before payment is made. Ensure they receive full payment before any Live performance.

Famous election campaign songs in Kenya

Some of the musicians who have made successful engagements with politicians include Ben Githae, Gidi Gidi and Maji Maji.

Ben Githae is said to have received a substantial payment from President Uhuru Kenyatta for his 2017 song, Tano Tena which became Jubilee Party's signature song toward the administration's re-election that year.