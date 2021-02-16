The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has announced its guidelines for all aspirants intending to vie in the 2022 General Election under the party banner.

In a statement to the press on Tuesday, ODM Chairman John Mbadi outline that the first requirement would be for the aspirant to be a lifetime member of the party.

"Following last Friday's meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC), and subsequent deliberations on one's eligibility to contest for an elective position on the ODM ticket in the 2022 General Election, we wish to let potential aspirants for the party ticket know that they have up to August this year (2021) to register for Life Membership status in the party.

"This means that, for one to be cleared to contest for any elective position on the ODM party ticket, he/she must have been a member for at least one year," the statement read in part.