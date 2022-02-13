ODM will lose a lot of followers - Jimi Wanjigi warns

Speaking during an interview, the Nairobi businessman reiterated his alleged claim of mismanagement of the party.

Suggesting that he might opt for another vehicle toward the August 9 elections, Mr Wanjigi insisted that he may not be the only one looking to leave ODM.

"Should ODM continue its non-democratic and un-accommodative stand, ODM will lose a lot of followers, not just me," Wanjigi stated in an interview with Nation.

Pulse Live Kenya

Commenting on ODM's upcoming National Delegates Convention (NDC), the tycoon noted that it would be presumptuous for the party to name former Prime Minister and the outfit's party leader as its flagbearer in the 2022 presidential election.

The ODM NDC is scheduled to be held on February 25 and 26 at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

"How is RAO going to be ODM’s preferred candidate? What process has been followed in the party constitution to bestow that title on him? Any sham democracy will have serious consequences at the ballot," Wanjigi cautioned.

Wanjigi's 'Fagia Wote' presidential campaign

Mr Wanjigi announced his intention to vie for president in June 2021 and by the end of the year he had launched his political campaign rallies.

From the get-go, Mr Wanjigi has spoken of 'forces' within the Orange party who are opposed to his bid, while insisting that the ODM party owes him its support following his years of participation as one of the party's high-profile members.

The business tycoon has been a 'kingmaker' in Kenya's past elections, being a known associate of both President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

Other than facing some hostile crowds in ODM strongholds, Mr Wanjigi's campaign has also seen him co-opt one of Kenya's leading comedians, Eric Omondi.