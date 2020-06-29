The Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has moved to appeal the acquittal of Joshua Waiganjo.

This comes after Waiganjo was acquitted of charges of impersonating a senior police officer, on May 8.

On Sunday evening, the ODPP announced that an appeal had been filed against Waiganjo's acquittal at the Nakuru High Court.

"The @ODPP_KE has filed an appeal in the High Court in Nakuru against the acquittal of Joshua Waiganjo, accused of impersonating as a police officer and 2 police officers who abated the crime. The Appeal is pending hearing," the announcement by the ODPP read.

Joshua Waiganjo, former Rift Valley Provincial Police boss John M'Mbijiwe and the former Anti-Stock Theft Unit Commandant Remi Ngugi

Fake or Not fake cop

Waiganjo who was accused of masquerading as a police officer and the former Rift Valley Provincial police boss John M'mbijiwe were acquitted by a Nakuru Court.

“The truth has come out, I was accused of a lot of things and called names but today is a good day. God has proved my innocence,” Waiganjo said after his acquittal.

Waiganjo was charged that on September 28 in 2012 he posed as an assistant commissioner of police.

He is said to have sacked and recruited police officers in Rift Valley province during his time.