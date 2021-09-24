Officer wakes from 9-month coma, finds he was dismissed from NPS

According to a report by Nation, Kimutai was hit by a vehicle in December 2020 resulting in a fractured skull.

His personal belongings were stolen by first responders and when he was rushed to the hospital he could not be identified.

His bosses and colleagues thought he had proceeded for his leave which was due in a few days but in January he failed to resume work where he had been attached to the Judiciary at Makadara Law Courts.

Deemed to have deserted his duties, a warrant of arrest was issued against him according to the National Police Service Act.

His colleagues had tried to search for the missing officer but no leads were forthcoming, with the family even more puzzled about his whereabouts.

The team which had been given until March 22 to find him asked for more time until October 12 when the matter is to be heard in court.

Given his extended absence, the National Police Service removed his name from the payroll.

Kimutai started regaining consciousness in August and gave the medics his name and the process of identifying his next of kin began.

“The patient was admitted to KNH on December 21, 2020 after he was hit by a speeding vehicle along Jogoo Road on December 20 at 9.30pm. He was rescued by the critical services ambulance personnel and brought to KNH,” the hospital wrote to the National Police Service.

“He has recovered from the fracture but has not fully recovered his memory. The case is referred ‘To whom it may concern’ to help the patient get discharged from the hospital,” KNH said in another statement.

The police officer has now been reunited with his family and the NPS is in the process of reinstating Kimutai to the official payroll.