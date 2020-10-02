Omar Idd Boga trounced his closest challenger Eng. Nicholas Zani to clinch the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party’s nomination for the upcoming Msambweni By-election.

In an announcement made by the party, Boga who has served as the Party’s Secretary General in Kwale garnered 6,183 votes in the party primary. Eng. Zani came in second with 530 votes.

“After the day long nomination exercise in Msambweni today, Omar Idd Boga has emerged the winner with 6,183 votes. Eng. Nicholas Zani managed 530 votes. Therefore Mr. Boga is our candidate for the by-election to be held on December 15, 2020. Congratulations Hon. Boga,” read a statement by ODM.

Omar Idd Boga will now battle it out with 9 other aspirants in the by-election set for December 15, 2020.

Raila Odinga with the late Ramadhani Suleiman Dori

The Msambweni Constituency seat fell vacant after former Member of Parliament Ramadhani Suleiman Dori passed on.

The ODM legislator succumbed to cancer while undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital in Mombasa.