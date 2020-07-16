Omar Lali was on Thursday afternoon set free after the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) applied to terminate the case in the death of Keroche heiress Tecra Muigai.

DPP requested for an open inquest barely a day after the court had ordered for a mental assessment to determine he's fit to stand trial.

The notice of abandonment has been granted by the High Court and now the matter will be under inquest in Lamu.

Lali who was remanded at the Garsen Police station was to appear before the court on Thursday to take plea over murder charges against him.

He was the key suspect in the death of the late Tecra Muigai.

After her death, Lali was arrested by on suspicion that he had pushed Ms Muigai to her death.

It was also alleged that sleuths probing the matter picked inconsistencies with Lali’s account of how the deceased met her untimely death.

However, all this were dismissed when the DPP filed to have the case tossed out freeing Lali who fell to his knees offering prayers.

