The family of Omar Lali Omar has asked to be allowed to attend Tecra Muigai’s burial.

According to the family spokesperson, the Lali family they would attend the funeral if invited and accord her, her last respects.

Reports by the Standard indicate that Lali's kin said that during the time Tecra lived with Omar in Lamu she treated them with respect.

Inconclusive: post-mortem results for Keroche heiress Tecra Muigai cause fight between boyfriend Omar Lali and family

Lali has been behind bars since he was the last person with Tecra the day she had an accident.

Post mortem

A post mortem conducted on the body of the late Tecra was inconclusive as representatives from her family and those of her boyfriend failed to agree on a final report.

The initial examination, which was conducted at the Lee Funeral Home on Tuesday agreed that the cause of death was trauma to the left side of her face.

Tecra’s family representatives insisted that she was pushed, while the lawyer and pathologist representing Omar insisted that the fall was accidental.