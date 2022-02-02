Karua, Jirongo sign pact with One Kenya Alliance

The signing, which took place at the Kalonzo Musyoka Command Center in Karen, comes after the fall out with Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford-Kenya’s Moses Wetangula.

The coalition is now composed of four parties; Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party, Gideon Moi’s KANU, Cyrus Jirongo’s United Democratic Party and Martha Karua’s NARC-Kenya.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders after the signing, KANU chairperson and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi said the pact was an affirmation of their commitment to standing firm, together, and focused on securing and uplifting the lives of Kenyans.

The coalition further said it was open to joining hands with more like-minded political parties noting that ten more political parties have shared interest in joining their coalition.

One Kenya Alliance Pulse Live Kenya

“As of today, 10 other political parties have expressed interest in joining the Coalition. This is because we believe that the diversity of our nation calls for heterogeneity of minds and ideas to effect impactful change. However, those not aligned with these values are likely to eventually fall by the wayside,” said in their statement.

The leaders further added that they plan to crisscross the country for public engagements which will be hosted by their constituent political parties.

They also announced that there will be an official unveiling of the coalition.

"We will officially unveil the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) and demonstrate how our vision will fundamentally transform Kenya.

"As a build-up towards the official unveiling, we have lined up a series of public engagements and activities to be hosted by our constituent political parties and partners in various parts of the country," the leaders’ statement read.

According to the coalition leaders, the agreement will also be shared with the Registrar of Political Parties on February 28.