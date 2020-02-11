State House Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna released a list of of media houses that will be allowed to provide live coverage during the National prayer service for the former President Daniel Arap Moi at Nyayo National Stadium.

In a Memo to all media houses, Oguna noted that Only KTN, KBC Ministry of Defence and the joint production teams would be allowed to provide live coverage of Mzee Moi’s National prayer service at Nyayo.

“After a careful consideration of the need for media coverage during the National prayer service for the former President Danile Arap Moi on 11 February 2020, the following decision has been arrived at that;

Only four accredited production units to cover the proceddings; these Productions units are KTN, KBC, Ministry of Defence and the joint production team.

It is only the crew and equipment of the four production units that shall be allowed into Nyayo National Stadium.

For the other media Houses, arrangements have been made to acquire live video feeds form the accredited units, Still photography on the other hand shall be shared by Presidential Startegic Communication Unit (PSCU). These instructions appli irrespective of whetherobe had been issued with accreditation or not” reads the Memo from Cyrus Oguna.

The Only four Media House providing coverage at Moi’s requiem Mass at Nyayo Stadium (List)

However, after intense complains from media houses, Oguna pointed out that the Joint production team would be made up of private media houses that include; Citizen TV, NTV and K24 who will get the live feeds for free.

Memo from Oguna

The National Prayer Service programme

8:00 a.m. Members of the public are seated

8:00 - 10:15 a.m. Presentations by choirs

8:30 a.m. President Daniel Moi’s cortege leaves parliament for Nyayo National Stadium

10:00 - 10:20 a.m. Arrival and sitting of State officials and guests

10:30 a.m. Arrival of His Excellency the President and the First Lady

10:35 a.m. State reception of the cortege of President Daniel Moi

10:45 - 12:00 noon State memorial service

At 12 p.m., tributes to the former president are set to start and end at 2 p.m.

2:15 p.m. Casket of the late President Daniel Moi leaves Nyayo Stadium for Lee Funeral Home.