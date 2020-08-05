Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has said that alcohol will only be sold in Lodges, Hotels and Resorts that offer accommodation services.

In a statement on Wednesday, CS Balala stated that alcoholic drinks will only be served to guests, in their respective rooms.

“Following the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, only Lodges, Hotels and Resorts offering accommodation are allowed to serve alcoholic drinks to their checked-in guests strictly on room service basis,” read part of the statement.

The statement further said that, “The Ministry of Health guidelines banning the sale of alcoholic drinks in bars and restaurants is very clear and it must be adhered to, to the letter. Any violations of this directive will be deregistered permanently.”

CS Balala's statement

The clarification by CS Balala comes barely 2 weeks after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that the sale of alcoholic drinks in eateries and restaurants had been banned for 30 days, as an escalated measure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The president had further ordered all bars to remain closed.

