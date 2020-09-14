Deputy President William Ruto has mocked a section of politicians who have been advocating for President Uhuru Kenyatta to delay his retirement after his term ends in 2022.

Ruto said those pushing for Kenyatta to stay on in power were misrepresenting the position of the President.

The DP used a popular meme originating from Tanzanian MP Seleman Bungara with his Wewe Oooliskia wapi signature question.

"The BBI has all manner of cards flying. Sometimes we are told they want another layer of bureaucracy, sometimes it is about extension of terms. I do not think President Kenyatta has told anyone that he wants his term extended. Where are all these people getting this. I dare ask, Ooliskia wapi?" the DP stated.

Ruto added that it was important for the BBI process to focus on eradicating poverty and creating a stronger economy.

"The Building Bridges Initiative needs to be progressive, advancing our common purposes and expanding opportunity for all. It should appreciate our diversity and help build a stronger economy to move Kenyans out of poverty and unemployment."

"It should be a unifying and people-centered document rather than a political tool that is in defiance of the spirit of inclusivity, abused by some leaders to breed division, hate and ethnic animosity," the Deputy President said.

Ruto spoke at his Karen residence where he received a delegation of opinion leaders led by political strategist Eliud Owalo.

Owalo has joined the Ruto team after resigning from Musalia Mudavadi's political strategy.