I know my God, I know where heaven is, Sudi responds to Kenyans

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Sudi was in Dubai visiting ailing MP Moses Kuria

Oscar Sudi
Oscar Sudi

Just a day after Kenyans on social media made fun of Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi for marveling at the captivating water, music and light display in Dubai, Sudi has come out guns blazing.

On Thursday, February 3 lawyer Wahome Thuku claimed Sudi was so mesmerized at the finer things in life that Dubai has to offer to a point the MP mistook the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for heaven.

"Oscar Sudi wondering if they are already in heaven," stated Thuku on his Facebook page. A visibly incensed Sudi then took to his Twitter page on Friday evening to rubbish Thuku's claims saying, "I know my God, I also know where the heaven is. Hiyo yenu ni sarakasi."

Sudi was in Dubai accompanying Deputy President William Ruto. The two were paying a visit to Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who is recuperating after undergoing a rare stem cell surgery.

Deputy President William Ruto and Oscar Sudi Visits Oscar Sudi in Dubai
Deputy President William Ruto and Oscar Sudi Visits Oscar Sudi in Dubai

Third degree burns

Stem cell therapy, also known as regenerative medicine, promotes the repair response of diseased, dysfunctional or injured tissue using stem cells.

Researchers grow stem cells in a lab. These stem cells are manipulated to specialize into specific types of cells, such as tissue cells, heart muscle cells, blood cells or nerve cells.

Through his official social media platform on Thursday, Kuria shared details of the visit made by Ruto. He further detailed that he will host an event in Thika on February 19.

"Today I was visited by Deputy President William Ruto and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi in Dubai. I updated them on my recovery progress and formally invited them to join me and all Kenyans during the February 19th thanksgiving prayer day in Thika," Kuria wrote.

The legislator underwent the rare surgery in Dubai as part of treatment for third-degree burns he sustained on his legs in September 2021.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

