Vocal Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has hit back after reports that some Jubilee Party rebels disciplinary action from the party.

In a post on his Facebook account, Sudi lamented about a headline on the Standard Newspaper on Saturday captioned "Uhuru to expel rebel Ruto MPs".

Sudi opined that President Uhuru Kenyatta had abandoned his true allies adding that the Jubilee Party leader out to face disciplinary action for disregarding members pleas.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi

"This is totally laughable. Uhuru is dumping his loyal supporters and going for political rejects in KANU who are less than two in numbers," the Kaseret MP stated.

Jubilee Party purge

"President himself deserves a disciplinary action from the party since he invited strangers to our party contrary to wishes of our party members," he added.

Reports emerged that some six Jubilee Party lawmakers risk losing their Parliamentary seats if they fail to defend their actions before a disciplinary committee.

The six are accused of disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta and defying party positions.

MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Oscar Sudi (Kapsaret), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South) and Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) will be facing the disciplinary committee, were listed by the Standard.

If expelled by the party that sponsored them to Parliament, an MP risks losing their seat.