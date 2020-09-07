The war of words between allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta and those of Deputy President William Ruto have now taken a vulgar turn after a press conference on Monday afternoon addressed by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi.

Sudi dragged President Kenyatta's mother, Mama Ngina, in his war against Uhuru and even made what rather vulgar comments about the former First Lady.

The sharp tongued MP made reference to the former First Lady's reproductive organs which we cannot republish out of respect for the place of elderly women in African culture.

Sudi was lamenting about the alleged arrest of Emurua Dikir MP Johanna Ng'eno who attacked Uhuru and his family over the weekend.

Pulselive.co.ke could not independently verify the claim that Ng'eno had placed under arrest.

"Kenya does not belong to Uhuru Kenyatta, it does not belong to Jomo Kenyatta or to Mama Ngina. Kenya belongs to the people, this is not a country you can rule the way you want, and if you want to shoot us, do it. How many people did you father shoot and Kenya is still standing," Ng'eno said in a heated speech.

Both Ng'eno and Sudi are close allies of Ruto and have complained over what they termed as humiliation and harassment of the DP.

"I'm told Ng'eno is being apprehended by police as we speak, just for mentioning Mama Ngina. We have a lot of pain and bitterness seeing how Ruto is being treated and humiliated by Uhuru Kenyatta. You have disrespected Ruto and the Kalenjin community. Kenya belongs to all Kenyans," Sudi complained.