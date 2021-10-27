Oscar Sudi speaks after KNEC declared his academic certificates were fake

Taking to his social media accounts on Wednesday, October, 27 Sudi said that the process was being skewed against him.

He expressed hope that the courts would vindicate him after he arraigns over 50 witnesses.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi Pulse Live Kenya

Sudi also said that his rivals were using the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) to attack him.

“I have seen busybodies prosecuting my case in the court of public opinion. Why can't they wait for the court process to take its course?.... When it's my turn I will align over 50 witnesses on my side. We all know who owns Nation Standard Digital, Citizen TV and The Star and even know those who control the KNEC. They should stop peddling lies around my case,” he posted.

Sudi was accused of forging his KCSE and Diploma certificate in a case where Knec officials said they did not have his records in their database.

Chief Magistrate Felix Kombo heard on Tuesday, October 26 that there was a disparity between the codes in the 2006 certificate produced by Sudi.

Knec head of records and archives Nabiki Kashu said that there is no evidence that the Kapseret MP was in the council’s database.

“In the letter (from EACC), we were asked to find out whether such a candidate sat for KCSE in the year 2006 at Highway Secondary School in Nairobi and was awarded certificate serial number 3381074 under index 401006/081,” she said.

However, she said that she found that the 401006 code belonged to Parklands Secondary School.

She also added that there was no school called Highway High School during that years 2006 KCSE exam.

Tashu also stated that Index 401006/081 belonged to Obaje Bob Onyango, who enrolled for and took the 2006 KCSE exams at Parklands.

“There is no possibility of two schools sharing a code number during a given examination. Similarly, there is no possibility of two candidates sharing an index number,” the Knec official said.