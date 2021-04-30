Outrage as Kenyans react to CS Matiangi's order on marriage among police officers

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i on Friday revealed that there are plans to prohibit marriage between servicemen.
The CS was speaking at the Kenya Police Training College in Kiganjo, where he floated the policy as a remedy for rising murders among married police offices.
“We will have a system like the Kenya Defence Forces which prohibits soldiers from getting into intimate relationships with colleagues. Moving forward, it will be illegal for a police officer to date or get married to a fellow officer,” CS Matiang'i.
The order was received with outrage among Kenyans, majority of them accusing the CS of overstepping.
