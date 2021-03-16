Kenya's new Covid-19 infections have crossed 1,000 for the first time in months.

The new cases announced on Tuesday were 1,064 after testing 6,151 samples over the last 24 hours.

Total case load now stands at 115,031.

A total of 709 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 2,223 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

One hundred and four patients are in ICU; 25 on ventilatory support, 70 on supplemental oxygen and nine on observation.

Another 25 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 24 of them in the general wards and one in the HDU.

Deaths and Recoveries

A total of 185 patients have recovered from the disease; 149 from HBC while 36 are from various facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 88,781.

Seven patients succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,925.