Police apprehended over 40 people who were on Tuesday evening found at a popular drinking joint in Umoja Estate.

The merry-makers had locked themselves inside the bar to avoid bringing any unwelcome attention.

Police, however, busted into the pub to find a number of persons with drinks on the tables and a majority had no food accompanying their drinks.

Food receipts

In the commotion, some of the patrons escaped arrest and fled through windows.

Police also let off all those who had food receipts to accompany their drinks.

The arrested persons will now be subjected to mandatory quarantine at a government facility for 14 days.

The arrests came just minutes after Health CS Mutahi Kagwe had highlighted ways in which Kenyans are abusing the guidelines set for re-opening of restaurants.

