More than 50 Members of the National Assembly are set to undergo coronavirus testing after their colleague, Rabai MP Kamoti Mwamkale testedpositive for the virus.

On top of the MPs, several other parliamentary staff will be tested for the disease after interactions with Mwamkale who is suspected to have caught the disease on March 9th.

The Rabai MP interacted with Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi, on March 9 at the burial of Msambweni MP Suleimani Dori.

The burial was attended by leading Coastal and national leaders, wome of whom have already tested negative after taking the test.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and Lands CAS Gideon Mung'ario, who attended the funeral, both tested negative after taking the coronavirus test.

Others at the function included ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, ODM National Chairman John Mbadi, Kwale Senator Issa Juma Boy and Lamu Woman Representative Ruweida Obbo. MPs Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Benjamin Tayari (Kinango), Paul Katana (Kaloleni), Michael Kingi (Magarini), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Mishi Mboko (Likoni), Kassim Tandaza (Matuga) and Omar Mwinyi (Changamwe).

After the burial, Mwamkale went on about his business in parliament and in other political functions until March 21st when Saburi was confirmed to have tested positive for the disease after which the DG was arrested and placed in forced quarantine.

The National Assembly indicated among those who are in the list for testing are members of of the National Assembly's committee on Justice and Legal Affairs as well as the Committee on Delegated Legislation. The Rabai legislator is a member of both committee and was active in their activities until Parliament's adjournment on March 17th.

His movements in Parliament are also being traced to ensure all MPs and staff who had contact with him are tested.