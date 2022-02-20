Pakistan man tells court his crime 'not as serious as Babu Owino's'

Adnan Tahir whose charge sheet detailed that he had been arrested at the Moi International Airport - Mombasa, was explaining to the court why he had skipped two court dates at the Milimani Law Courts.

Appearing for bond application Tahir defended his absence saying he had followed the court proceedings virtually, and appealed to the judge to grant him bail arguing that his case was not as serious as the legislator’s.

“I beg you to give me bail as the charges I am facing are not serious like Owino’s,” Tahir told the court.

Tahir is facing charges of being in the country illegally and obtaining goods by false pretense and has been termed as a flight risk for holding three passports, despite Tahir saying he had a family in Kenya and could not leave the country.

Muhammad Tahir photo courtesy/The Standard Pulse Live Kenya

The court denied him bail while the bond application is expected to be ruled on Monday February 22.

Babu Owino's attempted murder case

It is not immediately clear which charges the Pakistani was making reference to, given that the MP has been arrested and charged in court severally.

In 2020, Babu Owino after shooting Felix Orinda was released on a Sh10 million cash bail.

Later in December 2021, Milimani Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi acquitted the Embakasi East lawmaker of attempted murder charge.

“I have come to the conclusion that this is a matter [in which] a court should encourage reconciliation as envisaged in the Constitution, and, therefore, I will allow the request to withdraw the charges against the accused in the attempted murder charge. He is acquitted,” stated Magistrate Ochoi in his ruling.

Ochoi said the two were friends even before the shooting and that the accused was undertaking certain obligations regarding the welfare of the complainant.

The court, however, ordered Babu to purchase an apartment for the complainant’s family as well as offset the hospitals bills incurred during the complainant’s treatment.