Pamoja FM journalist Mohammed Hassan Marjan was on Monday brutally murdered in Kibra, Makina area, while going home from work.

According to an emotional post by his sister, Siyama Ismail, the journalist had been working all through Sunday night as is his custom.

Ms Ismail also related that items may have been stolen from her brother by the unknown assailants.

"My elder brother was brutally murdered this morning. He was coming from work. He was a broadcaster at Pamoja FM and this Ramadan just like past years, he would spend the whole night at the studios sharing Qaswidas and Khutbas from different sheikhs. The motive of his killing is unknown.

"Is it right to take away innocent lives? Is it right to steal from innocent people? Is it right to reap where you did not sow? Is it right? Is it right? Is it right?" she questioned.