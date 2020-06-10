Panic has gripped Gichugu village in Kirinyaga County after a strange illness targeting suspected thieves broke out.

The illness started at the home of Susan Wangari whose eight children are suspected to have been stealing arrow roots and other farm produce in the village.

In the past two days, eight of Wangari's children have been shouting loudly and exhibiting strange behavior such as attacking their mother and sleeping in the rain.

The victims are aged between the ages of 12 and 30 years old.

Locals reported the matter to the local police who were unable to take action and instead referred them to Kerugoya County Referral Hospital.

Medical professionals are yet to ascertain the nature of the strange disease with some residents attributing the condition to witchcraft.