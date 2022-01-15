Panic in Wiper party meeting as snake makes its way through crowd

Guests had to scamper for safety, with a few brave souls rattling the reptile which slithered through the crowd at around noon. At the time, Kalonzo Musyoka hadn’t arrived at the venue.

The snake was swiftly killed. One of the attendees of the event, thereafter, took its remains to an unknown place.

The meeting serves as a platform for Akamba leaders to discuss the fate of political unity of their community ahead of the August elections.

The meeting brought together the clergy, political elected and nominated leaders, former elected leaders, aspirants, business leaders, professionals, women and youth leaders.

Hundreds of leaders from the Eastern region attended the event. However, governors from the three main counties snubbed the meeting.

Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) Pulse Live Kenya

Governor Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) dismissed the meeting but failed to explain why.

The ‘parallel meetings’ appear to have thrown many residents into confusion and despair, with some predicting a divided Kamba vote bloc.