Parts of Nairobi experiencing perennial blackouts, Kenya Power remains mum

Miriam Mwende

Frustrated customers call for arrest of Kenya Power bosses

Kenya's state-owned power company is probing workers for fraud and everyone is anxious
Calls for the arrest of Kenya Power PLC bosses are mounting following what Nairobi residents have reported as perennial blackouts in various neighborhoods.

Affected estates included Kariobangi South, Buruburu, Outering, Komarock, Umoja, Utawala, Imara Daima, Lang’ata, Ruaka, Dagoretti, Waithaka, Gitaru, Roysambu, Githurai 45, Kasarani, Kahawa West, Zimmerman and various others.

A majority of the customers reported having lost their connection for the longest period from Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning.

They further reported that they had been experiencing repeated outages over the weeks which have followed the collapse of four towers on the national grid.

Some customers went as far as documenting the pattern of the outages, indicating a daily average of 1-3 hours without power.

The persisting situation also affected counties outside Nairobi with customers in Kirinyaga, Nyandarua and Kajiado reporting similar incidents.

The electricity distributor has, however, remained mum on the influx of complaints, only responding to customers with an unsatisfactory, “The inconvenience is regretted”.

The Ministry of Energy is also yet to address the growing electricity supply crisis.

More to follow…

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader, politics, media and culture enthusiast, believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

