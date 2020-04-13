One person died while several others are nursing serious injuries after a gang attacked revellers at a drinking spot in Kajiado East Sub-county.

Witnesses said the revellers were attacked by a group of about 10 people which was in the company of the area assistant chief Agnes Sayia.

The revellers said that the group stormed the premises and descended on them with kicks and blows.

According to one of the revellers, the gang beat them and demanded to know where the local brew was hidden.

A crime scene cordoned off with police yellow tape

One dead

However, the bust turned ugly, when one of the revellers was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

A doctor who attended to the deceased said he was bleeding profusely when he was brought in and had lost a lot of blood.

Crime scene

Three women who sustained serious injuries were admitted at the hospital while seven men were treated for minor injuries and discharged.

Kajiado East Sub-county police commander Kinyua Mugambi confirmed the incident, adding that investigations into the matter were on-going.