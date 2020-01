Two people have died in a grisly accident at Migaa along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

Reports have intimated to Pulselive.co.ke that one person is nursing injuries after the accident which involved a lorry and a firefighter track belonging to Nakuru County government.

The lorry is said to have lost control and rammed in the firefighter truck on Wednesday morning.

Here are the photos courtesy

