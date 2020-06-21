Passengers stranded as driver who escaped after testing positive for Covid-19 is arrested

Scores of passengers were left stranded after a driver who had earlier on escaped after testing positive for Covid-19 was dramatically arrested, bringing their journey to an end.

Multiple media reports indicate that the driver who works for Exodus Funeral Services based in Kamukunji was arrested in Narok while ferrying 15 mourners and a body to Homabay for burial.

Narok County Police Commandant Fredrick Siundu confirmed the incident, stating that the man in question disappeared shortly after he was diagnosed with the virus, prompting a manhunt.

“The driver was tested for Covid-19 on 7th June in Kisumu while he was on duty; he tested positive for coronavirus, but since the results were out, the driver went missing,” said Siundu.

For close to two weeks, the driver roamed freely, interacting with the public, raising concerns that he may have infected many others.

Acting on a tip-off, police in Narok laid a trap for the driver and took him in on Thursday, 18 June 2020, bringing his long run away from the law to an end.

“I got information from my colleagues that the driver was on his way to Homa Bay via the Maai Mahiu – Narok highway. We had suspected that he would stop in Narok for some meals and when he stopped, we nabbed him immediately,” added Siundu.

The 15 mourners who had come into contact with the driver were quarantined at Narok Referral Hospital while the driver was returned to Nairobi for isolation.

This development comes at a time when cases of Covid-19 continue to soar with the government urging Kenyans to treat the pandemic with the seriousness it deserves to flatten the curve.

Kenya has so far recorder 4478 infections with 136361 tests done.

1586 people have also been discharged after successfully recovering while 121 deaths have been reported.