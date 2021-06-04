Pathological liar who tells the truth by accident - Willy Mutunga speaks on DP Ruto's political strategy

The former CJ described DP Ruto as a typical Kenyan politician noting that he only says the truth by accident.

Kenya's 13th CJ went on to note, however, that Dr Ruto's influence and ability to mobilize people should not be underestimated.

"The deputy president is just being opportunistic. He never supported the Constitutional referendum in 2010, he was along with the churches vehemently against the constitution. But then again, as we say here in Kenya, politicians are pathological liars who tell the truth by accident.

"He is a brilliant organizer and mobilizer. I've never underestimated our politicians at all or even the religious leaders, they have a following and they know how to keep their following and that's my fear because that following can be mobilized and the fact that there doesn't seem to be an alternative political leadership that can be voicing the concerns we are raising at a national level, that makes it even more likely that we may have a very dangerous 2022 election," Dr Mutunga stated.

What if DP Ruto becomes President?

When asked about the possibility of a peaceful transition if DP Ruto ascends to power, the former CJ noted that there has always been an issue of presidential successions which dates back to 1978.

"When [Jomo] Kenyatta died and Moi came in, he protected the interests of the Kenyatta family. President Kibaki not only protected President Moi on his retirement but also gave him very lucrative retirement benefits. President Uhuru Kenyatta has done the same in protecting President Kibaki and that convention in presidential succession has made President retire knowing that they will not face politics of agents," Dr Mutunga stated.

He added: "I'm of the view that at some point President Uhuru Kenyatta wasn't convinced that his prospective successor would actually protect his family interests, security and that he was probably undermining of subverting that political convention."