A postmortem conducted on the body of Konyu Ward MCA Eric Mwangi Wamumbi's wife Catherine Nyambura was inconclusive, a pathologist has revealed.

Dr Brenda Nyabuto who represented the family during the autopsy conducted on Wednesday stated that the body did not have any signs of injury.

She further stated that a lot of fluid had accumulated in the head, lungs and stomach.

Ann Mumbi, mother to Konyu Ward MCA Eric Mwangi Wamumbi's late wife Catherine Nyambura in an emotional moment during daughter's autopsy

"We are taking blood samples, tissue and stomach contents to the government laboratory for analysis to answer the cause of death," she added.

MCA questioned in wife's death

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives on Tuesday questioned the MCA after his wife's body was discovered in Hohwe Dam along the Nyeri-Karatina Road.

Details surrounding the woman's final moments are yet to be established.

