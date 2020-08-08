Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala will revoke Pauline Njoroge's appointment to Tourism Board.

Reports by the Standard indicate that Ms Njoroge's appointment will be revoked following her social media post criticizing the use of Nairobi National Park revenue.

On Friday, news of her appointment caused a stir online due to her past sentiments about Nairobi National Park which advocated for it to be developed.

“How much revenue does Nairobi National Park bring to this country? Isn't there much much more that can be done with it that will add more value?” a past Facebook post on her page read.

Pauline Njoroge's Facebook post

Angry Kenyans

Kenyans on Twitter questioned her appointment to the board due to her views.

Conservationists have protested any move to develop the park which was established in 1946.

The park is home to more than 550 species of birds and attracts approximately 150,000 visitors a year.

Nairobi National Park is the only protected part of the Athi-Kapiti ecosystem, making up less than 10% of this ecosystem.