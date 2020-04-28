Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana has said that individuals who will be put under mandatory quarantine in public facilities within the county, will have to buy beddings and food at their own cost.

The Governor said his administration will only provide beds, security and other essential materials the individuals will require during their stay at the various facilities, including sanitizers.

"We do not have mattresses in the quarantine areas we have picked because most of the students travelled home with their materials. Therefore, each individual has to meet some costs," said Governor Dhadho.

He warned that people subjected to quarantine for disregarding curfew rules and other precautionary measures will incur extra charges.

The County boss noted that some locals have been sneaking in and out of the county hidden in trucks behind carton boxes ferrying mangoes, while others hide in between livestock being ferried to Malindi for slaughter.

According to Governor Godhana, such people will be for quarantined for 21 days and not 14 and will be tested for the virus before being discharged.