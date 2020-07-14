Petrol and diesel prices go up by Ksh11.38 and Ksh17.30 per litre.

Kerosene also increased by Ksh2.98 in the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) monthly review.

A litre of petrol in Nairobi is now back north of Ksh100 and will retail at Ksh100.48 from Wednesday while costs to diesel and kerosene will rise to Ksh91.87 a litre and Ksh65.45 respectively.

"The prices are inclusive of the revised rates for Petroleum Development Levy on Super Petrol and Diesel as per Legal Notice No. 124 of July 10, and 8% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018, and the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020," EPRA's press release read.