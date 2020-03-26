The Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons board has banned purchase of Hydroxychloroquine and Chloroquine without a doctor's prescription.

The Board noted that there had been an influx of purchases since United States President Donald Trump claimed that the two drugs are effective in treating Coronavirus.

"Following the news that the United States is using Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine to treat SARS-COV-2, there has been a rush by many to acquire these medicines from pharmacies to stock them," the statement by CEO Dr Fred Siyoi read in part.

Pharmacy and Poisons Board chief executive Fred Siyoi during a past interview

Dr Siyoi went o to note that the drugs are still being tested and there was no confirmation that either can prevent or cure the Covid-19 disease.

"The Board, therefore, prohibits all pharmacies and chemists from dispensing these to clients without a valid prescription from a medical doctor, since there are real patients who are in need and depend on these medications everyday to improve their quality of life in the management of rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus and porphyria cutanea tarda," the statement outlined.

Hydroxychloroquine can cause blindness

The Board further warned that abuse of these drugs can cause irreversible blindness.

A man, from Arizona-US, died and his wife was left in critical condition earlier this week after they took chloroquine phosphate tablets as a preventive measure against the deadly virus.

Kenya has so far confirmed one case of a patient who recovered from Coronavirus without any details of how the patient came to be cured.