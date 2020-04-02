Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho gifted a woman photographed wearing a plastic bottle alongside her child at the Likoni Ferry with Ksh100,000.

The lady was invited at the Governor's office where she was given the gift to start a business.

During the Thursday meeting, Governor Joho also donated face masks to the lady and asked her to share some with her neighbors.

The woman was photographed with her two children wearing plastic bottles as masks since she could not afford to buy a proper mask.

Governor Joho gifts woman pictured wearing plastic bottle

In an apparent gesture that demonstrates awareness about existence of the deadly virus the unidentified woman improvised plastic water bottles to design masks for her daughter and herself.

Masks donated

The image paints a stark reality of how poor Kenyans are struggling to keep the risk of Covid-19 at bay even as shortage and subsequent escalating prices of protective items.

Coast regional police commander Rashid Yakub, who was at the ferry’s mainland waiting bay spotted the family and shared with them the right masks donated by well wishers to replace the plastic masks.

“I was touched by the family and equally impressed by their demonstration or caution and I thought they deserved better.

At the same time it was notable that they were a needy case and therefore the most deserved to get the masks,” Yakub stated.