Mama Ida Odinga turned a year older in style with a lavish birthday party to mark the occasion.

In attendance at the event were notable celebrities and politicians from across the political divide including Peter Kenneth, David Murathe, Glady’s Wanga and Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru.

“Joined Rt. Hon @RailaOdinga , family & other leaders in celebrating Mama Ida’s Birthday. @IdaOdinga you are Strong, Wise, graceful & selfless. Not many know or understand the critical role you play in this nation. God grant you many fruitful years ahead, full of laughter & love” wrote Waiguru.

It is the photos of those present at the party that got netizens talking, coming at a time when the country is battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Waiguru’s critics seized the moment to question the timing of her visit with some alleging that the visit has everything to do with her on-going political woes.

Other pointed out that whereas Kenyans are constantly urged to observe Covid-19 guidelines, including social distancing and the use of face masks, the country’s leader are at the frontline in violating the same regulations put in place to contain the pandemic.

Worth noting is that none of those in attendance had face masks in the photos taken.

Social distancing was clearly not observed even as the total number of participants remains unclear as was observed by one Joshua Mosioma who quipped: “Great social distancing 1.5 centimetres apart”.