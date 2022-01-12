DP Ruto's plan to boot rogue politicians in UDA

DP Ruto cautioned his troops in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) that openly supporting each other for various political seats could be interpreted as favouritism.

One example is Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika who has always been introduced at rallys as the next Nakuru Governor despite not having clinched the UDA nomination ticket.

Other aspirants have argued that such remarks make it look like certain politicians in UDA have already been handed a direct nomination despite the party preparing to hold its primaries in a few months.

According to Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono, Ruto allowed endorsments in areas where there is only one UDA candidate.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa added that the DP also called for the establishment of a disciplinary committee in the party to enforce decisions and monitor hate speech.

"Those who do not obey the rules may not be cleared to participate in the primaries,” Barasa said.

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata stated that UDA members are free to support whomever they chose as long as they don't communicate such opinions as party positions.

During Ruto's mega rally in Eldoret over the weekend, many speakers urged voters to vote for a six-piece suit but the message was not received well in Bomet on Monday.