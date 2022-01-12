RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

DP Ruto's plan to boot rogue politicians in UDA

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

DP Ruto cracks the whip in UDA.

Deputy President William Ruto during a past rally
Deputy President William Ruto during a past rally

Deputy President William Ruto has warned politicians close to him and other influential party members against openly endorsing one another.

Recommended articles

DP Ruto cautioned his troops in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) that openly supporting each other for various political seats could be interpreted as favouritism.

One example is Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika who has always been introduced at rallys as the next Nakuru Governor despite not having clinched the UDA nomination ticket.

Deputy President William Ruto during a tour of Makueni County
Deputy President William Ruto during a tour of Makueni County Pulse Live Kenya

Other aspirants have argued that such remarks make it look like certain politicians in UDA have already been handed a direct nomination despite the party preparing to hold its primaries in a few months.

According to Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono, Ruto allowed endorsments in areas where there is only one UDA candidate.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa
Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa Pulse Live Kenya

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa added that the DP also called for the establishment of a disciplinary committee in the party to enforce decisions and monitor hate speech.

"Those who do not obey the rules may not be cleared to participate in the primaries,” Barasa said.

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata stated that UDA members are free to support whomever they chose as long as they don't communicate such opinions as party positions.

Deputy President William Ruto during a past rally
Deputy President William Ruto during a past rally Pulse Live Kenya

During Ruto's mega rally in Eldoret over the weekend, many speakers urged voters to vote for a six-piece suit but the message was not received well in Bomet on Monday.

Many were of the opinion that in some areas, it will be hard for UDA to achieve success in all the six elective positions.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

George Natembeya announces resignation as regional commissioner

George Natembeya announces resignation as regional commissioner

DP Ruto's plan to boot rogue politicians in UDA

DP Ruto's plan to boot rogue politicians in UDA

I'm fractured, but not destroyed - Dennis Itumbi unbowed

I'm fractured, but not destroyed - Dennis Itumbi unbowed

US TV anchor mistaken for Kenya Power boss

US TV anchor mistaken for Kenya Power boss

Man chains himself outside DP Ruto's office with demands

Man chains himself outside DP Ruto's office with demands

Kenyans rate Kabogo's Karate skills [Video]

Kenyans rate Kabogo's Karate skills [Video]

Statement behind arrest of MP Richard Onyonka

Statement behind arrest of MP Richard Onyonka

Update: Kenya Power gives status of restoration of electricity supply

Update: Kenya Power gives status of restoration of electricity supply

Kenya suspends flights from United Arab Emirates

Kenya suspends flights from United Arab Emirates

Trending

Inside Kenya's most expensive hotel owned by UK politician [Photos]

Inside Kenya's most expensive hotel owned Lord Michael Spencer [Photos]

Kenyans rate Kabogo's Karate skills [Video]

Kenyans rate William Kabogo's Karate skills

Update: Kenya Power gives status of restoration of electricity supply

Kenya Power CEO & MD Jared Othieno announces launch of Live Line Programme to curb power outages during maintenance

Migori miner rescued alive after being trapped for days [Photos]

Migori miner identified as Noah Ogweno, rescued after being trapped for 3 days