14 people still missing after plane crash in Comoros

The plane believed to be a Cessna Caravan is owned by Fly Zanzibar Limited but had been leased to a Comorian carrier, AB Aviation and was flying from Moroni, the capital city of Comoros to the city of Fomboni when the accident occurred.

Tanzania’s current Ambassador to Comoros, Pereira Ame Silima, confirmed the crash and said efforts to locate the plane’s passengers and pilots were ongoing, “So far, only some of the plane wreckage has been found. Rescue teams continue with the search,” he said.

The pilots, both from Zanzibar, have been identified as Ashraf Abdalla and Edy Mazrui. The passengers are all from Comoros.

AB Aviation revealed the plane disappeared from radar about 2.5 kilometres from its destination, with the cause of the accident still unknown. Reports said rescuers were looking for survivors, but their work was being hampered by unfavourable weather.

The Zanzibar State Minister, Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed, communicated a development that deep-sea diving experts from Comoros, France, and Madagascar had been deployed.

He also pleaded with members of the respective families to remain patient and calm as the search continues.