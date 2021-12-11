RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Plans underway to install CCTVs to prevent another prison escape

Cyprian Kimutai

This comes in the wake of increased prison breaks.

Kamiti Prison
Kamiti Prison

Embarrassed by the last month's jail break in the Kamiti maximum security prison, authorities are thinking about the possible installation of a CCTV face biometrics system in all prisons.

The jailbreak that happened in November 15 led to emergency meetings with Kamiti prison officials and an audit of the prison’s security system. The three escapees were recaptured and brought back to jail.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’I who chaired one of the crisis meetings said the government intends to use surveillance technologies such as facial recognition to enable prison authorities tackle the smuggling of drugs.

This, he said, will also help the prison authorities prevent the circulation of mobile phones which the prisoners are said to often use to organize crime from their cells.

Prison Break- Three terrorists Musharaf Abdalla (right), Joseph Juma Odhiambo (left), and Mohamed Abdi Abikar (centre) escaped Kamiti but were later captured
Prison Break- Three terrorists Musharaf Abdalla (right), Joseph Juma Odhiambo (left), and Mohamed Abdi Abikar (centre) escaped Kamiti but were later captured

The government says all prisons and cells will be monitored by a system that will have a central control unit to track the movement and activities of inmates.

Similarly, the government, in partnership with private organisations and well-wishers, has earmarked more resources to provide essential amenities through a welfare improvement program.

“Prisoners are our fellow citizens. They are taken to prison to be integrated back to society, not to die.

As such, the rights of all those who come through this process must be respected and their well-being safeguarded. We are now planning to ensure that every inmate has a mattress, a blanket, and other necessities,” he added.

The resources donated by the Ministry of Sports, Bedi Investment Limited, and Angelica Medical Supplies, include beddings, foodstuffs, and soaps among other essential supplies.

Matiang'i additionally announced that the government will erect tanks with 150,000 litres capacity to ensure a stable water supply and improve hygiene conditions.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

