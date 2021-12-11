Plans underway to install CCTVs to prevent another prison escape

The jailbreak that happened in November 15 led to emergency meetings with Kamiti prison officials and an audit of the prison’s security system. The three escapees were recaptured and brought back to jail.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’I who chaired one of the crisis meetings said the government intends to use surveillance technologies such as facial recognition to enable prison authorities tackle the smuggling of drugs.

This, he said, will also help the prison authorities prevent the circulation of mobile phones which the prisoners are said to often use to organize crime from their cells.

Prison Break- Three terror suspects escapes from Kamiti Prison Pulse Live Kenya

The government says all prisons and cells will be monitored by a system that will have a central control unit to track the movement and activities of inmates.

Similarly, the government, in partnership with private organisations and well-wishers, has earmarked more resources to provide essential amenities through a welfare improvement program.

“Prisoners are our fellow citizens. They are taken to prison to be integrated back to society, not to die.

As such, the rights of all those who come through this process must be respected and their well-being safeguarded. We are now planning to ensure that every inmate has a mattress, a blanket, and other necessities,” he added.

The resources donated by the Ministry of Sports, Bedi Investment Limited, and Angelica Medical Supplies, include beddings, foodstuffs, and soaps among other essential supplies.