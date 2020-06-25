Exile Lawyer Miguna Miguna has asked former Prime Minister and leader of the ODM party Raila Odinga to recover and retire from politics, after reports emerged saying that he (Odinga) had traveled to the United Arab Emirates for a minor surgery.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Miguna claimed that the ODM leader had gone for a brain surgery, and that there is no minor brain surgery.

He went on to say that Odinga had earlier on lied to Kenyans that he had traveled to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to attend a conference and that anyone who lies about their health, is unfit to hold public office.

Miguna then insisted that Raila Odinga is greedy and should retire from Kenyan politics.

“THERE IS NO MINOR BRAIN SURGERY. Conman Raila Odinga tried to lie to Kenyans that he had travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo to attend a conference. Anyone who lies about their illness and brain surgery is not fit to speak in public leave alone occupying public office. Raila Odinga, please recover and RETIRE! You can use Conman Raila Odinga's 1982 images, bedeck him in hats, publish his freshly painted moustache stubs and apply uncoordinated colours of makeup, however, the reality stares everyone in the face: The conman is incurably cowardly, punctured, greedy and senile & must RETIRE! Kenyans have stopped the corona reggae! #DespotsMustFall,” wrote Miguna.

The exiled lawyer's words come after Daily Nation on Thursday quoted Oburu Odinga, who is the Odinga family spokesperson saying that the ODM Party leader was flown to Dubai and checked into a German hospital for a minor surgery.

The older Odinga brother said that Raila was being monitored and his health is in good condition, dismissing claims on social media that he was flown to China for treatment on Sunday.

