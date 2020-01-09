Police were on Thursday called in after the management of Naivas Supermarket discovered a suspicious package left uncollected at their luggage deposit bay.

The alarming package was opened and found to have been containing a loaded gun, a laptop and some documents whose contents remained undisclosed.

According to the supermarket's management, the package was deposited by two girls whose identities are yet to be established.

Further investigations uncovered that the items were reported stolen by a Kandara businessman on December 30, 2019.

Naivas-Thika manager Daniel Mukuha told reporters that the CCTV footage obtained from the incident was not helpful in revealing the identity of the girls.

According to the mangers, the girls deposited the package with their heads covered.

Police, however, say that they are pursuing valuable leads on the identities of the suspects.