Police arrest 15 students found drunk in Kirinyaga County

15 students were arrested this past weekend at a rental house in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County in a drunken stupor.
The 15 were supposed to report back to school as schools reopen today, May 10th.
Police in the area found the 15 in a room at Mucangara Trading Centre where they also recovered a carton containing six bottles of ice vodka, CDs and gambling cards.
According to the area police boss, Anthony Mbogo, the students are from various secondary schools who were supposed to report back to school as schools reopen today, May 10th.
Mbogo said the students are being held at Kianyaga Police Station and will be arraigned in Gichugu Law Courts on Monday morning.
